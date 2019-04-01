Assertio Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Jay Galeota to Board of Directors

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) announced today that James (Jay) J. Galeota, Jr. has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Galeota most recently served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of G&W Laboratories, Inc.



"We are thrilled to welcome Jay to our Board of Directors," said Arthur Higgins, President and CEO of Assertio. "Jay brings decades of strategic and operational pharmaceutical experience to our Board."

"I am excited about the future of Assertio and look forward to helping the Company advance patient care as a member of the Board," said Mr. Galeota.

Mr. Galeota, 52, served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of G&W Laboratories, Inc. from 2016 to 2019. From 1988 to 2016, Mr. Galeota served in many diverse positions at Merck & Co., Inc., where he served most recently as Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer and President, Emerging Businesses. From 2011 to 2014, he served as President, Hospital and Specialty Care at Merck, and from 2009 to 2011, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Human Health Strategy and Business Development. Mr. Galeota started his career in Merck's commercial organization, where he held various U.S. and global leadership positions and led numerous brands and key product launches across a variety of therapeutic areas. Mr. Galeota currently serves as a director of Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly-held pharmaceutical company. Mr. Galeota holds a B.S. in biology from Villanova University and is a graduate of Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

About Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

Assertio Therapeutics is committed to providing responsible solutions to advance patient care in the Company's core areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. Assertio currently markets three FDA-approved products and continues to identify, license and develop new products that offer enhanced options for patients that may be underserved by existing therapies. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to regulatory approval and clinical development of long-acting cosyntropin, expectations regarding royalties to be received based on sales of NUCYNTA and NUCYNTA ER, expectations regarding potential business opportunities and other risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information provided in this news release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.