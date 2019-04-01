NVIDIA Names Stephen Neal to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it has named to its board of directors Stephen C. Neal, a veteran Silicon Valley attorney and corporate advisor.



Neal, age 70, has served as chairman of the law firm Cooley LLP since 2001, as its chief executive from 2001 to 2008, and as a partner since 1995. Previously, he was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

In addition to his extensive experience handling a broad range of litigation matters, Neal has represented and advised numerous corporate boards and individual directors on governance and other legal issues.

"Steve is an outstanding addition to our board of directors," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "He brings deep knowledge and broad experience in corporate governance, as well as valuable perspectives gained from decades of advising numerous companies."

Neal also serves as chairman of the board of directors of Levi Strauss & Co.

He graduated from Harvard University with an A.B. degree and received a J.D. from Stanford Law School.

His appointment expands NVIDIA's board to 12 members.

