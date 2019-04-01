Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP Welcomes Securities Litigator Ross Shikowitz as Of Counsel in New York

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP ("BFA") announces that Ross Shikowitz has joined the firm as Of Counsel in New York to help expand BFA's Client Monitoring and Case Evaluation Group. For nearly a decade, Mr. Shikowitz has been advising many of the world's largest and most sophisticated institutional investors concerning their rights and potential legal claims arising out of investment-related matters and has helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in recoveries for investors in both class and individual actions in state and federal courts. For his dedication to investors, Mr. Shikowitz has consistently been named by Super Lawyers as a New York "Rising Star" in the area of securities litigation.



Prior to joining BFA, Mr. Shikowitz was an associate at Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP where he served as a senior member of its New Matter Department and prosecuted several high-profile securities actions.

BFA Founding Partner Javier Bleichmar said, "We are delighted to welcome Ross to BFA. His experience, energy and keen eye analyzing cases will be a tremendous asset to our institutional clients."

"I could not be more excited to join BFA," Mr. Shikowitz said. "The firm is deeply devoted to advancing investors' interests and prides itself on offering unique and creative legal ideas to help investors maximize their potential recovery. I am honored to join the talented lawyers at BFA and I look forward to working and building my practice here."

Mr. Shikowitz received his undergraduate degree cum laude from Skidmore College, a Master's Degree from Indiana University, and graduated magna cum laude from Brooklyn Law School.

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading boutique law firm focused on plaintiff-side complex litigation. The Firm represents and counsels investors, consumers, and public entities in the prosecution of consumer, antitrust, and securities actions. BFA's success is based on an aggressive, tactical litigation strategy that is client-driven and outcome-oriented.

BFA has offices in New York, Oakland, California and Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit https://www.bfalaw.com/.