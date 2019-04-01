LPL Financial Announces Nomination of Corey Thomas as New Independent Director

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) today announced that Corey Thomas has been nominated for election to the company's board of directors at the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders. The annual meeting will be held on May 8, 2019.



Thomas currently serves as CEO of Rapid7, a public technology company based in Boston. Rapid7 serves more than 7,000 organizations, including over half of the Fortune 100, in more than 125 countries. He would join LPL's board with two decades of experience working for companies such as Microsoft and Deloitte Consulting.



"I'm excited to welcome Corey as a director," said James Putnam, chair of the Board. "He brings a broad array of leadership experience and an entrepreneurial mindset, with a strong focus on technology and the role it plays in today's marketplace. His knowledge and experience solving the needs of a varied client base will be a tremendous asset to the board."

"I'm honored to join LPL's board, and look forward to contributing to the company's future success," said Thomas. "This is an exciting time at LPL as the company is focused on growth and putting the advisor at the center of all they do. I look forward to working with the management team and my fellow board members to further the company's mission and to continue the upward trajectory of the firm."

Thomas earned his engineering degree from Vanderbilt University, and his MBA from the Harvard Business School.

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. The firm serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

