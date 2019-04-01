MINNEAPOLIS, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovuHealth , the healthcare industry's leading consumer engagement company, today announced that Chief Product Officer Eileen Cianciolo has been named a 2019 Women in Business honoree by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. This year's awards recognize 50 women from a broad range of industries for their professional achievements and contributions to the Twin Cities community.



Eileen Cianciolo Named a 2019 Women in Business Honoree by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal





"Since joining NovuHealth last year, Eileen has brought a new level of leadership, strategy and structure to our product management organization," said Tom Wicka, CEO at NovuHealth. "She recognizes the importance of leveraging data and new technologies to drive innovation and has spent her entire career helping organizations solve critical healthcare challenges using data and innovative products."

With more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Cianciolo has embraced a data-driven approach that's based on human collaboration. She has developed and successfully leveraged a formal enterprise-wide process for identifying innovations at a number of organizations, including NovuHealth, prioritizing investments in new solutions that ultimately have a positive impact on consumer health.

"I am extremely proud and humbled to be among this year's Women in Business honorees," Cianciolo said. "I have spent my career trying to positively impact patient health while mentoring and coaching women to build their sense of empowerment. To have those efforts recognized among such a diverse group of strong women is truly an honor."

Cianciolo's recognition is another in a long list of honors that NovuHealth and its leadership team have received in recent years, validating its impact in the healthcare industry — and as one of the country's 100 fastest-growing private healthcare firms. Finally, two separate publications also recognized NovuHealth as one of the best places to work in the state of Minnesota in 2018. The company appeared on Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's 2018 Best Places to Work list and was named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune.

This is the 20th year of Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Women in Business Awards. There were nearly 300 applicants this year, an all-time high.

For more information on NovuHealth's consumer engagement solutions, visit novu.com .

About NovuHealth

NovuHealth is the leading healthcare consumer engagement company, offering rewards and incentive programs that improve consumer health and plan performance. NovuHealth applies proven loyalty and data science strategies and leverages its deep industry and regulatory expertise to motivate high-value consumer activities. Headquartered in Minneapolis, NovuHealth has worked with nearly 40 health plans and served more than 15 million consumers across all 50 states. Learn more at novu.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38fa35b8-5c58-4836-b564-07f385463946

