Flexion Therapeutics Announces Kerry Wentworth, Chief Regulatory Officer, Appointed to Massachusetts Biotechnology Council Board

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics today announced that Kerry Wentworth, Chief Regulatory Officer, has been appointed to the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) Board of Directors.



Flexion Therapeutics today announced that Kerry Wentworth, Chief Regulatory Officer, has been appointed to the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council Board of Directors.





"It is a pleasure to welcome Kerry to our Board of Directors," said Robert K. Coughlin, President and CEO of MassBio. "Kerry is an experienced and highly-regarded leader in the life sciences industry, and we are confident her insights and business acumen will be invaluable to our member organizations and the individuals we serve."

MassBio is a not-for-profit organization representing more than 1,100 life sciences companies, academic institutions, disease foundations, and other organizations involved in healthcare. The MassBio Board of Directors comprises a select group of leaders committed to guiding the organization in its mission to grow Massachusetts' life sciences industry, add value to the healthcare system, and improve patient lives.

"I am honored to join the MassBio Board, and I look forward to collaborating with my esteemed colleagues as we work to advance healthcare policy, promote education and, most importantly, improve the lives of patients," said Ms. Wentworth.

Ms. Wentworth brings to the MassBio Board of Directors deep expertise in both domestic and international Regulatory Affairs that spans early and late development across multiple therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Flexion, Ms. Wentworth served as Vice President, Clinical, Regulatory and Quality at Agenus, Inc., where she was responsible for leading all global regulatory and clinical development efforts for nearly 10 years. Previously, Ms. Wentworth led the Regulatory and Quality function for Genelabs Technologies, Inc., where she was responsible for advancing their lead program through Phase 3 development and into the registration phase with FDA and EMA. Ms. Wentworth also held positions of increasing responsibility within Regulatory Affairs at Genzyme.

For more information, please visit the MassBio website at www.massbio.org .

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. For the past two years, Flexion has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal, and a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe.

About MassBio

MassBio is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1985 that represents and provides services and support for the world's leading life sciences supercluster. MassBio is committed to advancing Massachusetts' leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system and improve patient lives. Representing 1,100+ biotechnology companies, academic institutions, disease foundations and other organizations involved in life sciences and healthcare, MassBio leverages its unparalleled network of innovative companies and industry thought leaders to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs, events, industry information, and services. For more information, visit www.massbio.org .

Contacts:

Scott Young

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

T: 781-305-7194

syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

Julie Downs

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

T: 781-305-7137

jdowns@flexiontherapeutics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f611e177-b1a9-4801-94dd-c53da759436d