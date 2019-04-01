Critical Alert Systems Completes Acquisition of Sphere3® Consulting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Alert Systems, a leading enterprise-class patient communications application developer, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Sphere3® Consulting. First announced at HIMSS in February, the combined company will deliver an Integrated, Leading-Edge Patient Communication and Experience Management Platform.



Sphere3®'s award-winning patient analytics platform, Aperum®, tracks and correlates patient perception and behavior based on nurse call and rounding activities. Clinical leadership can review the results of clinical interactions, staffing and other activities in order to gauge patient satisfaction and safety in real time leading to improved HCAHPS results and patient outcomes overall.

"Critical Alert's enterprise-class, software-based nurse call platform is a natural fit with Aperum®'s patented enterprise analytics and patient experience rounding tools", said John Elms, CEO of Critical Alert Systems. "The combination of these innovative platforms, sets a progressive, new standard of performance for care and safety in the patient communications market." said Elms.

Kourtney Govro, formerly the CEO of Sphere3®, has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development and Managing Director of the Sphere3® Clinical Advisory Division. Sphere3®'s current service-delivery staff will be augmented by Critical Alert's Jacksonville-based engineering and operations teams to accelerate growth across all business units.

"Our combined vision is to empower caregivers to better serve their patients by simplifying overly complex workflow, consolidating IT resources and streamlining clinical communications. By leveraging data, mobile tools and true interoperability, we are now well on our way of transforming how alerts and alarms will be managed in the future." said Kourtney Govro.

"Our acquisition of Sphere3® Consulting brings to the marketplace an unparalleled patient communications platform, able to leverage patient and device-generated data to feed continuous process improvement and meet the overall goals of improving the efficiencies of patient care, safety and satisfaction." stated Peter Shoemaker, managing partner of Wedbush Capital Partners, the majority investor in Critical Alert Systems.

About Critical Alert Systems

Critical Alert Systems offers the most flexible and scalable enterprise-grade Patient Communications and Nurse Call solution on the market. The company's software-driven platform includes UL-compliant hardware, a portfolio of integrated partner offerings and its value-added clinical services drive down costs, reduce clinical interruptions and alarm fatigue and improve the quality of care for hospitals and healthcare enterprises. Our focus on clinical productivity, innovative use of technology and patient safety leads to quieter, more efficient units, improved outcomes for patients and better utilization of nursing resources. For more information, visit: www.nursecall.com. Follow Critical Alert on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Wedbush Capital Partners

Wedbush Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on recapitalizations, growth investments, and management-led buyouts of lower middle-market companies. Wedbush Capital acquires and builds growing, profitable companies headquartered in the Western U.S. with revenues ranging from $10 to $50 million at the time of the investment. The firm's preferred initial investment is $5 to $10 million of equity. Since 1980, Wedbush Capital and its professionals have invested in more than 90 companies in industries including consumer products and services, business and financial services and niche manufacturing. Wedbush Capital is an affiliate of Wedbush Securities, founded in 1955 and one of the largest investment banks and brokerage firms in the Western United States. For more information, please visit www.wedbushcapital.com or call Peter Shoemaker at 310-266-2480.

Critical Alert is a trademark of Critical Alert Systems. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Critical Alert Media Contact

TopSpin Communications

Joe Waldygo

joe@topspinpr.com

P: 480-363-8774

Critical Alert Company Contact

Josh Troop

Vice President of Marketing

jtroop@criticalalert.com



