Correction: IHG® and Orange Lake Resorts Extend Holiday Inn Club Vacations® Brand Strategic Alliance for 100 Additional Years

ORLANDO, FLA, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This release corrects and replaces the version issued Friday, March 29 at 5:22 EDT. Orange Lake Resorts, home to the Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand and IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) ([LON: IHG, NYSE:IHG)], today announced the unprecedented 100-year extension of its strategic alliance. The new agreement gives Orange Lake Resorts exclusive global rights to develop and sell timeshare interests under the Holiday Inn Club Vacations brand until 2119, meaning the company can expand its current resort network outside the United States.



"My father, Kemmons Wilson, founded both Holiday Inn® hotels and then Orange Lake Resorts with the same purpose – to create affordable and memorable experiences for families. IHG has continued to deliver on his vision and values. We brought these two companies together 11 years ago to continue his work. Together, we launched an incredible brand that provides more travel options for our owners and Club members while continuing to strengthen family bonds. We are very happy to announce the extension of the original agreement well into the 22nd century, as well as the additional global reach it provides the brand," said Spence Wilson, Sr., Chairman, Orange Lake Resorts.



"We are honored to be part of Kemmons Wilson's enduring vision. The deep trust and strong relationship we have with the Wilson family and Orange Lake Resorts team are reflected in this 100-year extension and global expansion of our partnership," said Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, IHG. "The success of our strategic alliance has exceeded our expectations and strengthened our ties. We look forward to growing and evolving Holiday Inn Club Vacations."



Since forming the alliance with IHG, Holiday Inn Club Vacations has experienced tremendous growth. Expanding from four to 28 resort properties, the company has tripled its number of owners and Club members, from 120,000 to 350,000. The initial agreement, signed in 2008, created the Holiday Inn Club Vacations brand and launched the Holiday Inn Club®, which enables Club members to exchange points into the IHG® Rewards Club and use their ownership to stay at any of IHG's more than 5,600 hotels and resorts worldwide.



"Extending our partnership with IHG will enable our company to plan further into the future, make bolder moves and explore destinations we might never have imagined," said Orange Lake Resorts President and CEO Tom Nelson. "This paves the way for us to provide even more exciting and memorable vacations, as well as the opportunity to collaborate more closely with IHG as we both look to grow and enhance our customers' experiences."



About Orange Lake Resorts

Orange Lake Resorts encompasses 28 resorts and 7,600 villas in the U.S., with more than 350,000 timeshare owners and 5,000+ employees.



Orange Lake Resorts, a leader within the vacation ownership industry with more than three decades of proven success, operates Holiday Inn Club®. The Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand was created in 2008 through a strategic alliance with IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world's leading hotel companies. The flagship Holiday Inn Club Vacations property in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World ® Resort, was established in 1982 by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson. For more information on Holiday Inn Club Vacations or to book reservations, visit holidayinnclubvacations.com. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/hiclubvacations or Twitter at twitter.com/hiclubvacations.

About IHG®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) ([LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.



IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,600 hotels and approximately 837,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with almost 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.



In February 2019, IHG acquired Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, adding 16 hotels (1,347 rooms) to its system and 18 hotels to its development pipeline.



InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.



Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: https://twitter.com/ihgcorporate, www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group

