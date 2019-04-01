Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Employment Contract Renewal of CEO Guy Chamberland

OTTAWA, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSXV:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), today announced that the Company has renewed its CEO Guy Chamberland's employment agreement.



"We are extremely pleased with the progress that Guy has made since joining the company in 2016 and especially impressed with his accomplishments since being named CEO. Tetra is in the enviable position of having one of the most advanced pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug candidates in North America, working with Health Canada and the FDA, on clinical trial programs with cannabinoid-derived medicines," stated Tetra Bio-Pharma's Chairman of the Board, Bill Cheliak. "It is for these reasons that the Board unanimously voted to renew Guy's contract. The next few years are critical in the master planning for Tetra and the board reiterates its trust in Guy, who will lead his team through this process, focusing on building for the future and creating shareholder value."

"I am very excited to renew my engagement as CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. Over the last year we have accomplished a number of significant milestones and set the Company on track to bring a number of products forward.

First, we have built a strong team to bring a deep pipeline of cannabis drug products to commercialization.

Second, our pipeline is among the most advanced in the industry and we will advance those products on a global basis over the next year.

For example, just last week it was announced that we are finalizing the submission of a pre-marketing application for the registration of our cannabis drug PPP001 under Directive 2001/83/EC of the European Parliament. This European submission marks yet another major milestone for the Advanced Cancer program and the PPP001 medication. It is an important step towards providing the PPP001 new treatment option to cancer patients globally," stated Guy Chamberland, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada authorized, and FDA reviewed, clinical trials aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

Forward-looking statements

