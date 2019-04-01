Surface Oncology Announces Appointment of Wendy Dwyer as Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced the appointment of Wendy Dwyer as chief business officer. Ms. Dwyer will be responsible for Surface's business development, program and alliance management, and portfolio strategy functions.



"We are excited to welcome Wendy to Surface. Her deal-making expertise and broad-ranging industry experience bring tremendous value to our team," said Jeff Goater, chief executive officer. "Business development is a key component of our overall strategy, with partnerships and collaborations of all types playing an important role as we look to maintain a leadership position in the rapidly evolving immuno-oncology competitive landscape."

Ms. Dwyer brings more than twenty years of business development leadership and deep industry and transactional experience to her role at Surface. Prior to joining Surface, Ms. Dwyer most recently served as the chief business officer at privately-held Portal Instruments, where she led the origination, negotiation and execution of partnership agreements. Prior to Portal, she held business development leadership roles across multiple therapeutic areas with a key focus in oncology at both AstraZeneca and Ipsen Biosciences. Previously, she held business development roles of increasing responsibility at Endo and Indevus Pharmaceuticals.

"Surface's broad pipeline, deep scientific expertise and outstanding culture make it an exciting team to join at a time when immuno-oncology research is presenting so many new therapeutic opportunities with life-changing potential for patients suffering with cancer," said Ms. Dwyer. "Surface's compelling programs are pushing the frontiers of immunobiology and I look forward to fostering high-caliber partnerships that will further enable Surface's strategic vision."

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment with lead programs targeting CD73, CD39, IL-27 and CD47. Surface's novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. The company has a pipeline of seven novel immunotherapies and a strategic collaboration with Novartis focused on NZV930 (CD73) and potentially one additional undisclosed program.

For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com .

