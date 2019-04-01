Mobivity Reschedules Q4 and Year End 2018 Results, Conference Call to April 15, 2019

PHOENIX, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. ( MFON ), creators of the award-winning customer personalization platform, Recurrency , today announced that the conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Monday, April 15, 2019. The Company needs additional time to complete its year-end audit.



Conference Call Information:

Date: Monday, April 15, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-705-6003

Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-201-493-6725

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133804 .

Participating on the call will be Mobivity Holding Corp.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Charles Mathews. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on April 15, 2019 at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13689202. The replay will also be available on the Company's website under the investor relations section .

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners, with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity's Recurrency suite of products increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed point-of-sale transaction records, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

