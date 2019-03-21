Zinnov's Conference, a 'Confluence' of Technologists, Thought Leaders and Influencers to Discuss how Platform-Centricity is Driving Technology, Business and People Decisions

SANTA CLARA, California, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platforms today are open, intelligent, collaborative, and modular, enabling an easier transition from a traditional digital enterprise into a digital platform one. Yet, traditional enterprises are struggling to make the shift due to inherent challenges around talent, technology, ecosystem, and data security and management. These challenges that are limiting the pace at which enterprises are becoming platform-centric, are some of the dimensions that will be discussed at Zinnov's Confluence 2019.

Technology is increasingly impacting platforms. Apart from APIs and Microservices Architecture, the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in particular, is having a profound impact on platformization. Platforms today, as a result of AI, are intuitive, intelligent, and self-healing. AI-powered platforms are enabling businesses to give customers personalized recommendations, resulting in customer centricity and transformative customer experience. Because platforms can be deployed in modules, a complete overhaul of the existing technological infrastructure isn't necessary. In fact, Confluence 2019, in addition to AI, will also focus on how enterprises can build an extensible technology infrastructure by leveraging APIs and Microservices architecture, which can help accelerate platform-centric use cases.

Speaking about this, Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov said, "Platformization is now a part of every future narrative and is redefining the way businesses work. This year, at Zinnov Confluence, we will have 250+ leaders from over 100+ companies to discuss the platform play, identify the inherent challenges, and look at the key levers of talent, process, technology, and ecosystem in platformization. 25+ senior leaders and technology stalwarts will take center stage and share their perspectives and insights on platformization. Together, we aim to bring forth the platform playbooks that transformative enterprises are leveraging to create a bias towards speed, scale, and customer experience in the platform economy."

For more details of the event, visit: https://confluence.zinnov.com/santa-clara

About Zinnov:

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with a presence in Silicon Valley, Houston, Bangalore, and Gurgaon. Over the past 16 years, Zinnov has built core expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation by successfully consulting with over 250+ Fortune 500 customers. Zinnov assists clients by:

Providing research and strategy consulting for Technology Service Providers;

Enabling companies to develop and optimize a global engineering partner strategy to achieve higher throughput, innovation, and productivity;

Growing revenue for companies' products and services in India and other emerging markets;

Helping MNCs expand and/or consolidate their globalization footprint.

Zinnov serves clients from across software, semiconductor, consumer electronics, automotive, storage, telecom & networking, healthcare, banking, financial services, and retail verticals in the US, Europe, Japan, and India.

For more information, visit http://zinnov.com .

Media Contact:

Nitika Goel

CMO, Zinnov

nitika@zinnov.com

media@zinnov.com

+91-9845016255

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zinnovs-conference-a-confluence-of-technologists-thought-leaders-and-influencers-to-discuss-how-platform-centricity-is-driving-technology-business-and-people-decisions-300816358.html

SOURCE Zinnov