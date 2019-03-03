Disclosure of Proposal by Ad Hoc Group of Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção S.A. Noteholders

NEW YORK, March 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, 2019, Construtora Norberto Odebrecht S.A., Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção S.A., Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção Internacional S.A. and Odebrecht Finance Ltd. (collectively, the "Company") disclosed certain information in connection with the termination of their confidentiality agreements with the members of the Ad Hoc Group of Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção S.A. Noteholders (the "Ad Hoc Group"). The disclosure by the Company did not include a copy of the restructuring proposal that the Ad Hoc Group submitted to the Company on February 27, 2019, and the members of the Ad Hoc Group hereby publicly disclose the proposal in accordance with the terms of their confidentiality agreements. The Company has yet to respond formally to the proposal. A copy of the proposal may be accessed here.

The Ad Hoc Group's proposal is non-binding, and the terms, conditions, form and structure of implementation of any proposals, plans or agreements will be subject to various customary conditions, including completion of due diligence, all internal and credit committee approvals, negotiation and agreement of acceptable documentation, structuring and implementation of the plans, adoption of regulatory changes and any related insolvency proceedings or other judicial process. The Ad Hoc Group does not have or assume any fiduciary or other duties to any party. This press release is not intended as a solicitation in connection with any securities transaction or restructuring plan. There can be no assurance that the Company or its other stakeholders will agree to the terms and conditions of the Ad Hoc Group's proposal or that the transactions contemplated thereby will be consummated.

SOURCE Ad Hoc Group