INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In TAP, MHLD, BRS or HIIQ To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, March 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, encourages investors in the following companies to contact the firm:

Company: Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Class Period: March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/MHLD .

The case, Wigglesworth v. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. et al., No. 19-cv-05296 has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to represent the quality and nature of Maiden's underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In reality, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company. The case has been assigned to Judge Renee Marie Bumb.

Company: Bristow Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

Class Period: between February 8, 2018 and February 12, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/BRS .

The case, Kokareva v. Bristow Group, Inc., No. 19-cv-00509, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow's internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Bristow's positive statements about Bristow's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. The case has been assigned to Judge Keith P. Ellison.

Company: Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

Class Period: February 14, 2017 and February 11, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/TAP .

The case, Mathes v. Molson Coors Brewing Company, et al., No. 1:19-cv-01162, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors' investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Molson Coors statements about Molson Coors' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The case has been assigned to Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer.

Company: Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2019

Class Period: between February 28, 2018 and November 27, 2018.

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/HIIQ .

The case, Keippel v. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-00421, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) that a substantial portion of the Company's revenues were derived from third parties; (2) that these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell the Company's policies, including overstating the policy's coverage and/or selling under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying sales; (3) that regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would materially impact the Company's operations; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The case has been assigned to Judge William F. Jung.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding the foregoing companies' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

