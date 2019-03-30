American Renal Associates Receives an SEC Subpoena; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, March 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that on March 28, 2019, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. ("American Renal" or the "Company") (NYSE:ARA) received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Additionally, on March 28, 2019, a complaint was filed in the District of New Jersey, captioned Vandevar v. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. et al., 2:19-cv-09074, relating to American Renal's announcement that certain of American Renal's annual and quarterly reports which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could no longer be relied upon and would have to be restated. A judge has not yet been assigned to the case.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired American Renal securities between August 10, 2016 and March 27, 2019, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation

