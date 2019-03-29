Global Ship Lease, Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

LONDON, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the "Company") filed on March 29, 2019 its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").



In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, a copy of the Form 20-F can be found under the Investor Relations section (Annual Reports) of the Company's website at http://www.globalshiplease.com. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the audited financial statements free of charge by contacting the Company at info@globalshiplease.com or by writing to Global Ship Lease, Inc., care of Global Ship Lease Services Limited, Portland House, Stag Place, London SW1E 5RS or by telephoning +44 (0) 207 869 8006.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under mainly long-term, fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

Global Ship Lease owns 38 vessels ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, of which nine are fuel efficient new-design wide beam, with a total capacity of 200,615 TEU and an average age, weighted by TEU capacity, of 11.0 years determined as at December 31, 2018.

The average remaining term of the charters at December 31, 2018 was 2.5 years on a TEU-weighted basis.





