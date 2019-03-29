Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AT&T Inc. (T) and Encourages AT&T Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities who acquired AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) securities pursuant to and/or traceable to the Form S-4 Registration Statement and Prospectus filed in connection with AT&T's June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner.



The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement touted false and misleading financial results, trends, and metrics and omitted material facts rendering those financial results, trends, and metrics materially misleading. Â The complaint further alleges that the Registration Statement touted yearly and quarterly growth trends in AT&T's Entertainment Group segment, particularly Video Entertainment, including quarterly subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers, such that AT&T was experiencing an ongoing trend of total video subscriber "Net Additions."

If you acquired AT&T securities pursuant to and/or traceable to the registration statement and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

