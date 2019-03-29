Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Issuance of Bond Certificates in Mexico for Ps. 3.0 Billion

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE:PAC, BMV:GAP) (the "Company" or "GAP") announced today that it successfully completed the issuance of 30 million long-term bond certificates in Mexico (Certificados BursÃ¡tiles) at a nominal value of Ps. 100 each (one hundred pesos 00/100), for a total value of Ps. 3.0 billion.

The bond certificates were issued in accordance with the following terms:

30 million bond certificates were issued under the ticker symbol "GAP19", at a nominal value of Ps. 100 (one hundred pesos 00/100) each, for a total value of Ps. 3.0 billion (three billion pesos 00/100);

interest will be payable every 28 days at a variable rate of TIIE-28 plus 45 basis points; and

principal will be due at maturity on March 22, 2024.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Proceeds from the issuance will be allocated to finance capital investments in MÃ©xico for 2019 and 2020. This offering was oversubscribed by over 2.9 times.

With this issuance, the Company reaches a total of Ps. 12.0 billion long-term bond certificates issued in the Mexican capital markets. This issuance took place in accordance with a 5-year program beginning in 2015 authorized by the National Banking and Securities Commission (ComisiÃ³n Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) for the issuance of up to Ps. 15.0 billion.

The Company signed a floating-for-fixed interest rate Swap for the full term of the bond certificates, swapping the TIIE-referenced floating leg for an 8.03% fixed.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis.Â In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015 GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake of MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

