Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ("Orion" or the "Company") (NYSE: ORN ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

OnÂ March 18, 2019, Orion announced that it would not file its annual report with the SEC on time due to "extended evaluations of goodwill impairment testing and income tax adjustments, among other things." The Company also announced that it "expects that a significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected in its financial statements."

On this news, Orion's share price fell $0.52, or 12.3%, to close at $3.72 on March 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

