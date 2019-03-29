Valener Confirms the Suspension of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan

MONTRÉAL, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valener Inc. ("Valener" or the "Company") (TSX:VNR) (TSX:VNR), the public investment vehicle in Énergir, L.P., today confirms that, in connection with its anticipated acquisition by Noverco Acquisition, Inc. through a plan of arrangement announced earlier this week, it has suspended the application of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") effective as of March 29, 2019. Valener's previously announced cash dividend of $0.30 per common share payable on April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2019 will not be eligible for DRIP participation by shareholders enrolled in the DRIP as of such record date.

About Valener

Valener is a public company which serves as the public investment vehicle in Énergir, L.P. Through its investment in Énergir, L.P., Valener offers its shareholders a solid investment in a diversified and largely regulated energy portfolio in Québec and Vermont. As a strategic partner, Valener, on the one hand, contributes to Énergir, L.P.'s growth, and on the other, invests in wind power production in Québec alongside Énergir, L.P. Valener favours energy sources and uses that are innovative, clean, competitive and profitable. Valener's common shares and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the "VNR" symbol for common shares and under the "VNR.PR.A" symbol for Series A preferred shares. www.valener.com

For additional information: Investors and analysts Media Mathieu Lepage Stéphanie Trudeau 514-598-6220 1-866-598-3449 1-888-598-6220 communications@valener.com investors@valener.com Twitter: @Energir www.energir.com/en/about/media/news/















