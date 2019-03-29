United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) ("United") announced that it will host its annual shareholders' meeting at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at The Ridges Resort in Young Harris, Georgia.



United's management will conduct a formal business meeting and be available to respond to shareholder questions. United's shareholders of record at the close of business March 11, 2019, will receive notice of the annual meeting.

Proxy materials related to the annual meeting, including United's 2019 Proxy Statement, 2018 Annual Report and 2018 Form 10-K, are available online at www.proxyvote.com. E-mail or paper copies of the materials will be provided free of charge by requesting such copies online or by contacting the company directly.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. The company is one of the southeast region's largest full-service financial institutions with $12.6 billion in assets, and 149 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee which operate as United Community Bank, the company's bank subsidiary. The bank specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For the last five years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America, and for the first time included United on its list of World's Best Banks. Additional information about the company and the bank can be found at www.ucbi.com.

