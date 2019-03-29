The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GE, AMR, USX and MBT

NEW YORK, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Class Period: December 27, 2017 to October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period General Electric Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the design and technology of GE Power's flagship gas turbines were structurally flawed as they were plagued with an oxidation problem that caused the blades in the H-Class gas turbines to fail; (ii) GE Power's goodwill was materially overstated, in large part because of such structural issues; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (AMR) f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQCM: AMR)

Class Period: Purchasers of Silver Run II securities March 24, 2017-February 25, 2019 and investors who held Silver Run II Class A common stock as of January 22, 2018 and were entitled to vote concerning Silver Run II's acquisition of Alta Mesa and Kingfisher Midstream LLC

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (AMR) f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Alta Mesa and Kingfisher did not possess "superior quality" and "[w]orld [c]lass" assets as compared to other operators in the oil and gas industry; (2) Alta Mesa faced significant operational setbacks; (3) several major oil producers had steered assets away from production in the region in which Alta Mesa operates; and (4) Kingfisher and Alta Mesa were not on track to achieve the earnings and production estimates provided in the Proxy and Defendants had no reasonable basis to believe and did not believe that Kingfisher and Alta Mesa would achieve these estimates.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant/and or traceable to the initial public offering completed in June 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that: (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress's dedicated division; (2) (a) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected and, as a result, (b) utilization, driver retention and hiring were being negatively affected, and as a result, (c) U.S. Xpress's dedicated accounts, including one large account, were being negatively impacted; and as a result, (d) U.S. Xpress's OTR division was providing continued support to the dedicated division; (3) (a) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events; and as a result (b) U.S. Xpress's insurance claim expense was understated; and (4) U.S. Xpress's cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the Company's internal expectations.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT)

Class Period: March 19, 2014 to March 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Mobile TeleSystems PJSC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MTS and its subsidiary were involved in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan; (2) consequently, MTS knew or should have known it would be forced to pay substantial fines to the U.S. government after disclosing in 2014 that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating its Uzbekistan operations; (3) MTS' level of cooperation with the U.S. government and remediation was lacking; (4) due to the aforementioned misconduct, MTS would be forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties to the U.S. government; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

