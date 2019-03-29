Everi to Showcase Compelling Gaming Products and Powerful Financial Technology Solutions at 2019 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), the casino gaming industry's single source provider of gaming products and financial technology solutions, announced today it will showcase its latest gaming innovations at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention ("NIGA") taking place at the San Diego Convention Center (Booth #1431) in San Diego, Calif., from April 2-4, 2019. Everi will demonstrate a wide range of gaming technology solutions for Class II and Class III tribal customers, including state-of-the-art cabinets and creative new games, enhancements to its financial technology solutions, and its expanding interactive capabilities.



As part of the acquisition of certain assets of Atrient announced on March 12 , operators will also have the opportunity to visit the co-branded Atrient booth (#1519) located directly across from the Everi booth to learn more about its award-winning, feature-rich self-service kiosks and marketing platform and experience hands-on demonstrations of PowerKiosk™. Operators will see first-hand how these powerful solutions and services can deliver a premium guest experience and significantly increase patron loyalty.

"Everi has a long history of supporting tribal gaming operators with a broad portfolio of innovative gaming and financial technology solutions that enhance the player experience on our customers' casino floors and significantly improve the efficiency of our customers' cage, cash access, and compliance operations," said Michael Rumbolz, President and Chief Executive Officer at Everi. "We look forward to returning to NIGA this year to highlight our latest products and solutions as we demonstrate our ongoing commitment to our Class II and Class III Native American gaming partners."

Highlights of the Company's gaming products, financial technology solutions, and interactive capabilities on display at NIGA (Booth #1431) include:



Games

Everi Games will feature innovative hardware platforms and gaming content at NIGA designed to engage players at higher levels and enable operators to generate higher returns on their investments in its products.

Everi will feature a number of new and exciting for-sale linked banked themes on its Empire MPX™ ("E43") cabinet including the MoneyBall® Series, Fu Stacks™, and Lazer Lock™. Lazer Lock is a unique offering that utilizes multiple progressive pools and offers a player selectable multi-denomination option. Legendary country singer-songwriter Willie Nelson is behind the newest installment of the E43 game series for the premium segment of tribal casino floors.

Everi's Empire Arena™ will be on display at NIGA supported by the licensed Discovery Shark Week™ bonus game and three popular base games. Empire Arena enhances the already proven Empire 5527™ and expands it to create a fully featured banked product with multiple configurations. Everi will also feature its latest title on the game-changing, larger-than-life Renegade 3600™, Smokin' Hot Stuff Jackpot Respins™, which expands on the success of the Smokin' Hot Stuff™ theme based on the friendly and fiery comic book character.

Two brand new themes, Double Jackpot Gems Grand Wheel™ and Double Jackpot Lions Share Grand Wheel™, will be featured on Everi's Skyline Revolve™, the Company's first mechanical wheel top box feature for its popular Skyline™ top box. A number of themes will be displayed on the Player Classic 26, which adds a 26-inch top box to the Player Classic cabinet, including the Cash Machine™ theme, offering simple "win what you see" gameplay. Everi will also display the Player Classic 26 with Apex U™ topper that will feature several games, including Wild Electric Diamond™ and Wild Jewels™.

Financial Technology Solutions

Everi FinTech's sole focus is on providing intuitive, flexible financial technology solutions that enable operators to maximize funds to their floor while providing a premium experience for their guests.

CashClub® Concierge – a personalized cash access cage service for VIPs as well as table game and high-limit room players that integrates mobile tablets and mobile point-of-sale (POS) devices through Everi's CashClub software. CashClub Concierge eliminates the need for a player to leave their gaming position to access additional funds by bringing the cage to the player.

CXC 5.0 / 5.0 L – Everi's fully integrated kiosks offer enhanced security features including a real-time rear view camera as well as plentiful branding and marketing space. Designed for smaller volume properties, the CXC 5.0 L offers similar services as the CXC 5.0, but with a smaller footprint and a lower price point.

Jackpot Xpress™ – an award-winning software platform that enables floor staff to securely and efficiently process jackpots using a mobile device (Jackpot Xpress Mobile) right at the player's gaming machine or at the JackpotXchange® Lite (JXC-L) kiosk.

CashComplete™ RCS-700 – this powerful note recycler has the ability to count, store, and sort notes to maximize cash inventory and tighten cash controls, fully automating a property's cash management.

CageXchange™ cash dispenser – speeds up transactions, reduces cash shrinkage, and improves overall casino staff productivity.

Everi Compliance® AML – the gold standard for AML compliance across the industry provides real-time tracking for all transactions on the floor and integrates with all major casino management systems.

Interactive Gaming Products

Following the successful launch of its Remote Game Server ("RGS") at the 2018 Global Gaming Expo, Everi will demonstrate how operators can leverage the RGS to seamlessly deliver online gaming entertainment uniquely tailored to their brand and player strategies. Everi's RGS is a platform for the development and distribution of new games, allowing operators to launch land-based, online real-money, and online social gaming channels with higher visibility and promotion. The Company will offer more than 50 game titles on its RGS in 2019 by replicating its premium land-based gaming experience for online players. At NIGA, discussions will focus on working with customers and partners to integrate with Everi's RGS to bring proven, land-based content to interactive and online channels.

About Everi

Everi is a leading supplier of technology solutions for the casino gaming industry. The Company Powers the Casino Floor® by providing casino operators with a diverse portfolio of products including innovative gaming machines and casino operational and management systems that include comprehensive, end-to-end financial technology solutions, critical intelligence offerings, and gaming operations efficiency technology. Everi also provides proven, tier one land-based game content to online social and real-money markets via its Remote Game Server and operates social play for fun casinos. Everi's mission is to be a transformative force for casino operations by facilitating memorable player experiences, delivering reliable protection and security, and striving for customer satisfaction and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.everi.com .

