LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund Announces Distributions for March 29, 2019
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund will pay a distribution in the amount of $0.075 per unit on April 1, 2019 to unitholders of record on March 29, 2019
