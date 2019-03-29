Ottawa-area community and labour activists meet to forge their resistance to Ontario PC government policies

OTTAWA, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a lot at stake for Ontario under the Ford government. Labour and community allies must be at the forefront of the Ford Resistance, says the Ontario Federation of Labour.



On Tuesday, April 2, the Ontario Federation of Labour and the Ottawa and District Labour Council are hosting a Regional Activation Meeting in Ottawa. We are inviting all labour and community activists and leaders across the Ottawa Region.

"Labour and community activists will not sit idle while this government makes cut after cut and cancellation after cancellation of programs and services that Ontario families depend on," said Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley. "We know that we can win. We are going to make sure our province has well-funded public services like health care and education, safe, healthy communities, and decent work for all."

"Labour and community activists are bringing the power of many to this fight," said OFL Secretary-Treasurer Patty Coates. "We are the majority and together we are going to win."

What: Ottawa Regional Activation Meeting

When: April 02, 2019 at 6:00pm - 8:30pm

Where: Jean Pigott Hall, Ottawa City Hall (first floor),110 Laurier Ave W, Ottawa, ON K1P 1J1

Speakers will include: Ahmad Gaied, Executive Vice-President, Ontario Federation of Labour, Sean McKenny, President, Ottawa and District Labour Council

The Ottawa regional activation meeting will:

Lay out what is at stake for Ontario in the coming months and years.

Introduce a member-to-member campaign that allows for stronger communication with rank-and-file members.

Launch a provincial-wide rapid response network to coordinate local fightback efforts.

Build and set a plan of action through resistance with community allies over the next several months.

Identify where and how we increase capacity, support, and infrastructure for the fightback.

Identify what tools are required to build our fightback network and escalate our actions.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

For further information contact: Meagan Perry

Director of Communications, Ontario Federation of Labour

mperry@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

cope343