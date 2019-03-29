Nativo Acquires Brand Content Measurement and Analytics Platform SimpleReach

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurement, distribution and optimization for content marketing just got easier. Nativo, the leading technology platform for brand content advertising, has completed its acquisition of SimpleReach, the platform used by agencies, advertisers, and publishers to help measure and improve the value of their content investments. Going forward, Nativo will support SimpleReach's leading advertiser clients including IKEA, Chase, Qualcomm to generate actionable insights and improve the impact of their content creation and distribution.



Today's brand marketers understand the value of content marketing, but very few are able to measure its impact in a way that enables them to accelerate engagement and conversions. But as reach in upper-funnel tactics like TV diminishes, and prices in lower-funnel tactics like search and social rise, marketers increasingly must focus their optimization efforts on the mid-funnel—where content marketing resides—to gain a competitive advantage.

The combined power of Nativo's comprehensive content technology platform and premium publisher distribution with SimpleReach's innovative measurement solution will bring levels of accountability to the mid-funnel that have never existed before. Now, brands can easily track all of their content, see what's working, and then act on those insights by running their best-performing content as native placements across publishers reaching more than 220 million unique users.

"We are solving the measurement and scale challenges around brand content and content marketing," said Justin Choi, CEO at Nativo. "This acquisition will enable us to help advertisers easily and accurately measure and increase ROI around their content efforts. We see this as the future of content marketing."

To learn more, contact Nativo at marketing@nativo.com.

This story first appeared in TechCrunch.

About Nativo

Nativo empowers brands and publishers with the world's most advanced technology for content. For brands, Nativo enables storytelling at scale with the largest native reach and reveals insights that unlock return-on-content. For publishers, Nativo enriches monetization with the most comprehensive platform for next-generation ad formats and breakthrough technology for accelerated webpages. Nativo's mission is to equip advertising for the age of content, improving the open web experience and creating meaningful connections for today's digital consumer. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

About SimpleReach

SimpleReach is the #1 way for brands to measure and improve content ROI. By bringing together hundreds of data sources across websites, social channels, and publishers into the world's largest content data cloud, SimpleReach enables brands to understand how their content drives business outcomes everywhere. Leading content marketers like Chase, Qualcomm, and The Home Depot rely on the SimpleReach platform to generate actionable insights that improve the impact of their content creation and distribution. Learn more at www.simplereach.com.



MEDIA CONTACT

Nikki Reyes

WIT Strategy for Nativo

408.499.0033

nreyes@witstrategy.com