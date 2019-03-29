Theratechnologies Appoints New Board Member

MONTREAL, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX:TH) today announced the appointment of Ms. Sheila M. Frame as a new independent member to its Board of Directors.



"Sheila is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive who brings deep knowledge of the United States and other international markets. Her experience represents a tremendous asset for our Board as the activities of the Company are quickly expanding and as we are preparing to enter the European market," said Ms. Dawn Svoronos, Chair of the Board, Theratechnologies Inc.

"Her appointment is in line with the announcement we made during our last annual meeting of shareholders in May 2018 to the effect that we would be looking to add new board members given how our Company was growing," added Ms. Svoronos.

Ms. Frame is currently Vice President and Head Biopharmaceuticals, North America at Sandoz Inc. (a division of Novartis) in the United States. Previously, she successively held the positions of Worldwide General Manager, Immunoscience, Worldwide Commercial Lead, Opdivo® new indications and Biomarker diagnostics, Worldwide Commercial Lead Yervoy® from the US and Vice President, specialty business at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Canada. She was also called upon to occupy several senior roles at UCB Inc. and at AstraZeneca in Canada, the US and the Nordics.

Ms. Frame completed the requirements for the Chartered Corporate Director program with the Director's college in 2006. She also completed a Masters of Business Administration at Concordia University in Montreal and she holds a Bachelor of Arts from York University in Toronto.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

