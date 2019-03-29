Allsup Offers Medicare Guidance, Education at Annual BenefitsPRO Broker Expo

Belleville, Illinois, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide benefits firm providing guidance and education on alternative healthcare coverage options for employees and retirees, will be exhibiting at the annual BenefitsPRO Broker Expo held April 2-4, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Allsup representatives will be available at booth 804, providing information on Medicare plan selection, enrollment into Medicare Parts A and B, and establishing employer healthcare secondary to Medicare. Medicare eligible participants can include older workers, dependents, and individuals with disabilities.

"Offering high-quality healthcare alternatives to employees can help your business stay innovative and competitive," said Tricia Blazier, Director of Healthcare Insurance Services at Allsup. "I am looking forward to helping brokers understand how Allsup can save employers thousands by directing them to the proper healthcare decisions."

As healthcare premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket costs continue to rise every year, Medicare has become an attractive alternative to employer plans. Medicare premiums are stable (as low as $134), deductibles are lower (usually under $200), out-of-pocket costs are lower or zero, and networks are often broader (93% of primary care physicians accept Medicare).

Employers can utilize the option of transitioning eligible employees to Medicare to help combat rising health costs and avoid high price claims down the road. Medicare plans also provide significant worth for older workers and their dependents, sometimes with more advantages and value when compared with employer group health coverage.

Allsup provides guidance and support to employers and employees through the Medicare coordination process, allowing for a smooth transition.

For more information about enrolling for the first time, reconsidering your current Medicare plan, or transitioning employees to Medicare, visit AllsupInc.com, call (800) 426-9532 or email allsuphealthcare@allsupinc.com.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, exchange plan and Medicare services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis.

Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065 r.ray@allsup.com Lyndsey Ellis Allsup (618) 236-8573 l.ellis@allsup.com