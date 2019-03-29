GameStop Comments on Director Nominations

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) today confirmed that Hestia Capital Partners LP ("Hestia"), which owns approximately 160,000 shares of GameStop common stock, provided notice of its intent to nominate four individuals to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at GameStop's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Company's 2019 Annual Meeting has not yet been scheduled and no shareholder action is required at this time.



The Company issued the following statement:

GameStop welcomes open communications with its shareholders and values constructive input toward the goal of enhancing shareholder value. Over the past several weeks, members of GameStop's Board and the Company's advisors have had extensive correspondence and held multiple discussions with Hestia, Permit Capital and their representatives to better understand their views.

GameStop Proposed Settlement Agreement Rejected by Hestia and Permit

GameStop approached discussions with Hestia and Permit earnestly and in good faith. We offered to nominate one of their proposed candidates and appoint an additional independent director to the Board, in consultation with Hestia and Permit. These two additions, in conjunction with the Board appointments of George Sherman, our new Chief Executive Officer, in April 2019, and independent director Carrie Teffner, in August 2018, would have resulted in the election of four new directors to GameStop's Board within approximately eight months. In order to advance this effort and to avoid unnecessary expense and distraction associated with a proxy fight, we asked Hestia to provide names of proposed directors for Board consideration. Despite our efforts to be constructive and responsive, Hestia and Permit declined to provide information on director candidates, other than Hestia managing member Kurt Wolf, and rejected our proposal. GameStop remains open to reaching an agreement with Hestia and Permit following additional discussions.

GameStop's Board and Management Team Have Undertaken Significant Actions to Drive Shareholder Value

The Company's Board has been highly focused on effecting meaningful change at GameStop in order to drive shareholder value. Over the past year, GameStop, with the full support of the Board, has taken a number of significant actions to enhance value for shareholders, including:

On March 21, appointed retail industry veteran George Sherman as GameStop's new CEO and a member of the Board, effective April 15, following a thorough search process conducted by the Board with the assistance of a leading executive recruitment firm;

On March 4, announced a new capital allocation plan focused on increasing financial flexibility and strengthening the Company's balance sheet by redeeming in full the $350 million in unsecured senior notes scheduled to mature in October 2019, and returning capital to shareholders through a quarterly dividend declaration and a new $300 million share repurchase authorization;

Announced and completed the sale of our non-core Spring Mobile division for approximately $735 million in cash; and

Conducted a comprehensive review of strategic and financial alternatives, in conjunction with financial and legal advisors, which began in early 2018.

Most recently, on March 27, we announced several new strategic partnerships in the esports space to help bring videogame culture and consumer experiences to life. These include alliances with Infinite Esports, Envy Gaming, Collegiate Star League and Complexity Gaming, one of North America's most elite and longest standing esports organizations. One of many initiatives includes opening the new GameStop Performance Center, an 11,000 square-foot center housing a public gaming area for fans and sponsors.

GameStop is a leader in the video game industry, and its Board and management team are committed to leveraging that leadership position to discover new and unique ways to meet all of our customers' entertainment needs. With new leadership and a new capital allocation plan in place, we are focused on implementing several new strategic initiatives to drive sustainable growth and profitability and deliver enhanced value to all shareholders.

GameStop's Board comprises nine highly qualified directors, seven of whom are independent and all of whom are proven leaders with diverse experience across retail, gaming, technology, entertainment, digital media and finance. The GameStop Board regularly reviews its composition against the needs of the business to ensure it has the right mix of skills and expertise, and is currently evaluating candidates of its own, consistent with the Board's commitment to refreshment.

The Company, in consultation with its advisors, will review Hestia and Permit's notice of nominations to assess whether it complies with the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws. Having just received the notice of nominations, GameStop is unable to confirm whether, as submitted, the nominations are in compliance with the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws. The GameStop Board will present its formal recommendation regarding director nominees in the Company's definitive proxy statement that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and mailed to all shareholders eligible to vote at GameStop's 2019 Annual Meeting.

Perella Weinberg Partners LP is acting as GameStop's financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Pepper Hamilton LLP are acting as its legal advisors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a global, multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer. GameStop operates over 5,800 stores across 14 countries. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com; Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication; ThinkGeek, www.thinkgeek.com , the premier retailer for the global geek community featuring exclusive and unique video game and pop culture products; and Simply Mac, which sells the full line of Apple products, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones and offers Apple certified warranty and repair services.

General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the company's corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop .

