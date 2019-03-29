CMLS Financial announces merger with IC Funding

TORONTO, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada's largest independent mortgage lenders is pleased to announce its merger with IC Funding. The merger represents an important step forward for CMLS Financial adding origination capacity and expertise in seniors and student housing.



"CMLS Financial has a 40 + year history of providing commercial lending services to real estate investors throughout Canada," says David Franklin, President. "We have known the principals of IC Funding for many years and discussed the benefits of IC Funding joining our group - we share common history for client forward solutions and advice. We are excited to add London, Ontario as our eighth CMLS Financial office."

"This is a great time for the IC Funding team to join the national lending program of CMLS Financial," says Sandy Harrington, IC Funding Principal. "It offers additional CMLS lending options for our current and future clients and our team a bigger and broader future with the resources of CMLS. We are excited to build on our client base and market reputation as trusted advisors for our clients."

About IC Funding

IC Funding has 30 years specializing in obtaining commercial mortgage financing for client projects across Canada, ranging in size from $2-$100 million with a focus on the seniors and student housing sectors. By building strong partnerships, it has enabled them to deliver over $2 Billion in funding commitments over the past five years.

About CMLS Financial

CMLS Financial is one of Canada's largest independently owned mortgage lenders, now with eight offices across the country. Founded in 1974, the company provides a wide range of commercial lending services, residential mortgages, and institutional services. For more information about Canada's Mortgage CompanyTM, visit www.cmls.ca ﻿.