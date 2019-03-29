Harvest Operations Corp. Files 2018 Year-End Disclosure Documents and Executive and Director Appointments

CALGARY, Alberta, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Operations Corp. ("Harvest" or the "Company") announced the filing of its Annual Information Form ("AIF") and its Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information Form 51-101F1 for the year ended December 31, 2018.



The Company filed its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR and SGXNet on February 14, 2019.

An electronic copy of each document is available on Harvest's website at www.harvestoperations.com and on Harvest's System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") profile at www.sedar.com .

Executive and Board of Directors changes

Harvest is pleased to announce that Mr. Jaesou Shim has been appointed Vice President, Strategy and A&D. Mr. Shim has over 20 years of experience, having been employed with the Korea National Oil Corporation ("KNOC"), its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, in various management and supervisory roles and most recently was Senior Manager for KNOC's Harvest Business Department. Mr. Shim obtained an Executive MBA from Aalto University (formerly Helsinki School of Economics). He also obtained a Bachelor of Management degree from the Korea National Open University and a Bachelor of Economics degree from Chung-Ang University.

Additionally, Harvest is pleased to announce that Mr. Jinha Woo, Vice President, Finance and Accounting at KNOC, has agreed to join the Corporation's Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Dae-Jung Hong. Harvest would like to thank Mr. Hong for his valuable contributions to the Company.

HARVEST CORPORATE PROFILE

Harvest is a wholly-owned, subsidiary of Korea National Oil Corporation ("KNOC"). Harvest is a significant operator in Canada's energy industry offering stakeholders exposure to exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas (Upstream) and an oil sands project in northern Alberta (BlackGold).

KNOC is a state owned oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas along with storing petroleum resources. KNOC will fully establish itself as a global government-run petroleum company by applying ethical, sustainable and environment-friendly management and by taking corporate social responsibility seriously at all times. For more information on KNOC, please visit their website at www.knoc.co.kr/ENG/main.jsp .

ADVISORY

Certain information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factor that may cause actual results to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that the forward-looking information may not be appropriate for other purposes and the actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Although management believes that the forward-looking information is reasonable based on information available on the date such forward-looking statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Although we consider such information reasonable at the time of preparation, it may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Harvest assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances, estimates or opinions change, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:



Harvest Operations Corp.



INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Foofat

Manager, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Toll Free Investor Mailbox: (866) 666-1178

Email: investor.relations@harvestenergy.ca