uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in April:

Stifel First Annual CNS Day in Boston, Mass.



° Matt Kapusta , chief executive officer at uniQure, will participate in a panel discussion, "Gene Therapy Strategies in CNS," on Monday, April 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Guggenheim Rare Disease & Gene Therapy Day in Boston, Mass.



° Matt Kapusta will attend and participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, April 2.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference in London, England



° Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at uniQure, will attend and participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, April 9.

EASL International Liver Congress in Vienna, Austria



° Valerie Sier-Ferreira, Ph.D., principal scientist of immunology research at uniQure, will present "Lipid nanoparticle pre-treatment improves adeno-associated virus diffusion in the primate liver and enables an increase of therapeutic transgene expression" on Thursday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. CET.

° Anna Majowicz, Ph.D., scientist at uniQure, will present "Adeno-associated virus-serotype-specific transduction patterns in mice and non-human primates liver tissue: Implications for therapeutic efficacy" on April 11 at the 10:00 a.m. CET poster session.



Kempen Life Science Conference in Amsterdam, the Netherlands



° Sander van Deventer will attend and participate in investor one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, April 16.

Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) Meeting on the Med in Barcelona, Spain



° Jonathan Garen , chief business officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Tuesday, April 23 at 11:15 a.m. CET.

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 21st Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.



° uniQure will deliver multiple data presentations at the meeting, which takes place Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 2. Specific details to follow when the meeting abstracts are released.

About uniQure

