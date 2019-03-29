Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nokia Corporation (NOK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NOK Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK). Our investigation concerns whether Nokia has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On March 22, 2019, in pre-market trading, shares of Nokia fell more than 7% after the company reported it was looking into transactions at Alcatel-Lucent, which it acquired in 2016. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Nokia stated that "the resolution of this matter could result in potential criminal or civil penalties, including the possibility of monetary fines, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, brand, reputation or financial position."

On this news, Nokia's share price fell by more than 6%, closing at $5.88 per share on March 22, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nokia shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Nokia please go to http://www.bespc.com/nok/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts