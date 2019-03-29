Publication of ObsEva SA Invitation to 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders





Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – March 29, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today published the invitation to its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. CET at Hotel Mövenpick, 20 route de Pré-Bois, 1215 Geneva, Switzerland.





The agenda of the meeting will be as follows:





Approval of the Annual Report, the Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2018 Discharge of the Members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committe Appropriation of Financial Results Elections to the Board of Directors and Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Elections to the Compensation Committee Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as ObsEva SA's Auditors and Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Re-election of Perréard de Boccard SA as Independent Representative Compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee Increase of ObsEva SA's Authorized Share Capital Increase of ObsEva SA's Conditional Share Capital for Financing Purposes Approval of change to ObsEva SA's Equity Incentive Plan





For a detailed agenda, including items submitted to shareholders' vote and related proposals of the Board of Directors, please refer to the full invitation, which may be found in the Investors / General Meetings section of the company's website www.ObsEva.com .





About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .





