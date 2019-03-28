'CHiPs' Reunion and the Original GLOW Girls Join Growing Line-up of NostalgiaCon's Ultimate 80s Reunion, July 4-6, 2019 in Anaheim, CA

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hey, 80s pop culture fans, pull over to the retro lane because ‘CHiPs' legends Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox are joining NostalgiaCon's Ultimate 80s Reunion in Anaheim, July 4th-6th and they're coming with the original Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW).



Estrada and Wilcox will be part of a CHiPs panel and will be available for meet and greets, photo and autograph opportunities July 5th and 6th. GLOW icons Matilda The Hun, Roxy Astor, Sunny California Girl, MTV, Jailbait, and Gremlina speak at the event and will also be available to meet fans as part of an AfterGlow exhibit.

The growing roster of 80s film and TV reunions announced thus far now includes: Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future" and "Taxi"), Sean Astin ("The Goonies" and "The Lord of the Rings"), Corey Feldman ("The Goonies," "Stand by Me," "The Lost Boys," "Gremlins"), Ke Huy Quan ("The Goonies" and "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom"), Judge Reinhold ("Beverly Hills Cop," "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," "Gremlins," and "Stripes"), Steve Guttenberg ("Police Academy"), Matt Frewer ("Max Headroom"), Lou Diamond Phillips ("La Bamba" and "Stand and Deliver"), wrestling legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Alan Oppenheimer, the voice of Skeletor and Falkor the Luckdragon on "The Neverending Story". Additional celebrities and sports legends from the worlds of professional sports, the Olympics, and college sports, among others, will be announced in the coming weeks.

PRE-SALE PRICE TICKETS SET TO EXPIRE

The guaranteed lowest ticket rate features all-inclusive access to NostalgiaCon's concerts, celebrity photograph/autograph sessions, panels, 80s cosplay, cinematic events, competitions, collectors, cars, retro arcade gaming, exhibitors, and much more. (Hotel reservations will go fast so reserve your rooms at the special NostalgiaCon discount link here .)

MAJORING IN MUSIC

Music plays a massive role at NostalgiaCon with a diverse agenda that includes a growing list of performers and guests representing most of the genres that stood out in the 80s. Concert acts now include the Thompson Twins (New Wave), Night Ranger (Rock), Dokken (Heavy Metal), Doug E. Fresh and Monie Love (Hip Hop), and The Cover Girls and TKA (Freestyle). In addition to adding more iconic acts to the concert-filled days, NostalgiaCon will pulse with special performances by tribute bands, DJs, as well as breakdance, lip synch and air guitar competitions.

THROWBACK PANELS / MEET & GREETS

In the spirit of great Con experiences, NostalgiaCon will also unite 80s pop culture fans with their beloved celebs through throwback panels, Q&As, and a major celebrity pavilion for professional photo opportunities and autograph sessions.

80S COSPLAY

The decade of mullets, leg warmers, and shoulder pads also produced some of American pop culture's most iconic, quirky-looking entertainers and celebrities EVER. Needless to say, NostalgiaCon is convening the world's largest 80s cosplay experience. Want to have fun looking like Madonna, Mr. T, "The Karate Kid" or Doc from "Back to the Future"? Be our guest as NostalgiaCon hosts 80s cosplay fashion shows as well as amateur and professional competitions for all ages.

RETRO ARCADE GAMING

NostalgiaCon's Retro Arcade will be popping with dozens of classic arcade titles as well as video game cartridges from iconic consoles ranging from Atari and Nintendo to ColecoVision and more. If you think you've got what it takes, NostalgiaCon is also hosting old school arcade championships so bring your A-game because the best part of all is that NostalgiaCon has vanquished one 80s villain nobody liked: quarters! The experience is free and all part of your totally awesome ticket to NostalgiaCon.

INTERACTIVE CINEMATIC EVENTS

80s cinema is arguably the quirkiest phenomena American pop culture has ever seen and this year NostalgiaCon will pay tribute to two classic 80s films with special, interactive cinematic events that will also feature the original movie stars. The first announced cinematic event will be an over-the-top encore screening of "The Last Dragon" with film star Taimak (Bruce Leroy) and Christopher Murney (Eddie Arkadian). Chopsticks, bullies and karate are the recipe for a glowing great time. "Sho'nuff!"

To follow NostalgiaCon Ultimate 80s Reunion news follow the hashtag, #NostalgiaCon80s. On social media, you can find it on Facebook, Instagram (@NostalgiaCon80s), Snap (@NostalgiaCon80s), Twitter (@NostalgiaCon80s), and YouTube. Additionally, moving forward, NostalgiaCon will regularly issue event updates on Throwback Thursdays.

