Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Inogen, Spectrum Brands, Bridgepoint, and Corbus and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Inogen, Inc., and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Bridgepoint Education, Inc., and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 - February 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Inogen's business metrics and financial prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Inogen had overstated the true size of the total addressable market (TAM) for its portable oxygen concentrators and had misstated the basis for its calculation of the TAM; (ii) Inogen had falsely attributed its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce, when in reality it was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive its elderly customer base; (iii) the growth in Inogen's domestic business-to-business sales to home medical equipment providers was inflated, unsustainable and was eroding direct-to-consumer sales; and (iv) very little of Inogen's business was actually coming from the more stable Medicare market.

To learn more about the Inogen class action go to: http://bespc.com/ingn/ .

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Class Period: June 4, 2016 - April 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (i) Spectrum had self-inflicted operational issues at its Ohio and Kansas facilities; (ii) these operational issues were, in fact, recurring in nature; (iii) these operational issues would continuously impact production, shipping levels and sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Spectrum class action go to: http://bespc.com/spb/ .

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI)

Class Period: March 8, 2016 - March 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bridgepoint's processes for recording revenue for its Corporate Full Tuition Grant program were inaccurate; (2) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (3) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (4) as a result, Bridgepoint's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Bridgepoint class action go to: http://bespc.com/bpi/ .

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NADAQ: CRBP)

Class Period: November 14, 2016 - February 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Corbus class action go to: http://bespc.com/crbp/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts