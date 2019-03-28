Preferred Bank Appoints New Director

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today announced the appointment of Ms. Kathleen Shane to the Board of Directors. Ms. Shane is Executive Vice President and Divisional Chief Financial Officer of the Worldwide Theatrical Marketing & Distribution Finance division of Sony Pictures Entertainment. Ms. Shane has been with Sony Pictures since 1990, beginning as a Senior Auditor, and then promoted over the years to Vice President, Senior Vice President and eventually to her current position since 2011. She began her career in 1990 as a Staff Accountant at Pearson and Kho, an accounting firm in Pasadena, California. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics/Accounting from Scripps College in Claremont, California and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. She currently serves as Board Member, Treasurer and Co-Chair of the Finance Committee at the Curtis School in Los Angeles.



Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are delighted to add Ms. Shane to our Board of Directors. She has had a very successful career in accounting and the entertainment industry and we certainly welcome her fresh ideas and guidance."

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks in California. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in the California cities of Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2), and one office in Flushing New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

