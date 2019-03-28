Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. Investors (RVLT)

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Bishop v. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. et al., (Case No. 1:19-cv-02722), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT ) ("Revolution" or the "Company") securities between March 14, 2014, and November 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").



Investors are hereby notified that they have until April 1, 2019 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On September 22, 2017, the Company reduced its 2017 full year revenue guidance to a range of $180 - 185 million, compared to prior guidance of $195 to 205 million, due in part to "slippage of a number of Energy Source division projects." On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.32 per share, or more than 17%, to close at $6.26 per share on September 22, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

On August 2, 2018, the Company reported second quarter 2018 revenue of $36.5 million, which fell below expectations, reportedly to due project delays. On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.53 per share, or nearly 14%, to close at $3.37 per share on August 2, 2018, on unusually high trading volume. The Company's shares continued to decline over the course of the next two trading sessions, dropping $0.33 per share on August 3, 2018 and $0.22 per share on August 6, 2018. The total decline over the course of these two trading sessions was $0.55, or 18%, thereby further injuring investors.

On October 17, 2018, Revolution announced that revenue for the third quarter of 2018 would be $33 million, compared to previous guidance of $40-$41 million, and that the Chief Executive Officer had offered to acquire all of the Company's common stock at a price of $2.00 per share. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.98 per share, or over 38%, to close at $1.58 per share on October 17, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume, thereby further injuring investors.

Then, on October 19, 2018, the Company disclosed an ongoing SEC investigation regarding revenue recognized from transactions between 2014 through the second quarter of 2018. The Company estimated that the net effect on the reported revenue based on shipment of products, as opposed to the Company's policy of bill and hold revenue recognition, "would have been to reduce revenue by $5.0 million, $6.3 million and $6.3 million in each of 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively, and increase revenue by $11.6 million and $5.1 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively." On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.16 per share, or over 10%, to close at $1.43 per share on October 22, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume, thereby further injuring investors.

On November 14, 2018, the Company announced that its CEO had reduced his offer to $1.50 per share, partly due to the SEC investigation and the Audit Committee's recently-announced review of the Company's revenue recognition of bill and hold transactions. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.55 per share, or nearly 40%, to close at $0.85 per share on November 15, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume, thereby further injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was improperly recognizing revenue for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial statements were misstated; (3) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) that, as a result, Company would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Revolution securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 1, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

