Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the April 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired The Kraft Heinz Company ("Kraft" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KHC ) securities between July 6, 2015 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Kraft investors have until April 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion in this class action.



On February 21, 2019, the Company announced that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in October regarding its "accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors." On this news, Kraft's share price fell significantly, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraft's internal controls, specifically with respect to its procurement area, were inadequate; (2) Kraft would be forced to write down a significant amount of goodwill and certain intangible assets in its Kraft natural cheese business, its Oscar Mayer cold cuts business, and its Canada retail business due to supply chain issues; (3) Kraft failed to advise investors of the foregoing issues; and (4) as a result, Kraft's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

