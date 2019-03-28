A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Bridgepoint Education; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that there has been a class action lawsuit filed against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. ("Bridgepoint" or the "Company") (NYSE:BPI) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Shareholders are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.



The complaint, filed in the United States District Court, Southern District of California, alleges that: (i) Bridgepoint's processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (ii) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (iii) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (iv) as a result, Bridgepoint's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The lawsuit stems from Bridgepoint's March 7th, 2019 disclosure that the Company's previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, should no longer be relied upon. Bridgepoint also disclosed two material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting.

Following this disclosure, Bridgepoint's stock price plummeted by $3.21 per share, or over 34%, to close at $6.22 per share on March 7, 2019.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Bridgepoint securities between March 8, 2016, and March 7, 2019, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, those interested in serving as lead Plaintiff must apply to do so before the May 10, 2019, lead plaintiff deadline.

