BlackRock® Canada Announces Special Cash Distribution for iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF

TORONTO, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced a special cash distribution for iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF ("XUS"). On March 22, 2019, RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announced that unitholders of the RBC U.S. Equity Index ETF ("RUSA") had approved a merger of RUSA with XUS, whereby RUSA unitholders will become unitholders of XUS (the "Merger"). This special cash distribution is being made prior to the Merger, which is expected to take place on or about April 8, 2019. Unitholders of XUS do not need to take any action with respect to the merger with RUSA. XUS will continue to seek to track the S&P 500 Index and units of XUS will continue to be listed and traded on the TSX under the symbol "XUS".

Unitholders that have elected to participate in the XUS distribution reinvestment plan should note that these distributions will not be eligible for the plan. Unitholders of record of XUS on April 5, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on April 10, 2019.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.277

Information on the tax characteristics of the special cash distribution will be posted to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") in accordance with standard industry practice.

