Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2019

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC announces investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ("MBT" or the "Company") (NYSE:MBT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired MBT securities during the period between March 19, 2014 through March 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mbt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MBT and its subsidiary were involved in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan; (2) consequently, MBT knew or should have known it would be forced to pay substantial fines to the U.S. government after disclosing in 2014 that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating its Uzbekistan operations; (3) MBT's level of cooperation with the U.S. government and remediation was lacking; (4) due to the aforementioned misconduct, MBT would be forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties to the U.S. government; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mbt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in MBT you have until May 20, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

