Foresters offers Emergency Assistance to members in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin

Toronto, ON., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresters Financial™, a purpose-driven financial services provider committed to doing more for families and communities, is offering assistance to its eligible members1 affected by flooding in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.





Eligible members living in the affected area who are experiencing significant personal hardship as a result of the flooding can receive grants to help with immediate needs. Disaster relief assistance is one payment per household.

Members who are directly affected by the flooding can contact Foresters toll-free at 800 828 1540 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday, or e-mail Foresters at service@foresters.com.

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Today, we still embrace our purpose—we enrich family and community well-being. We continue to innovate products and services that go beyond financial planning to provide benefits that empower our clients and members.1 We help them help make a positive difference in the world. Giving back is not a new concept for us. It's what defines us. Because helping is who we are.

Headquartered in Canada, with offices in the US and UK, Foresters Financial is a not-for-profit financial services organization2 offering insurance products, annuities and investments with over three million members and clients. We have assets of $17.8 billion and total funds under management of $43.2 billion (all figures in Canadian dollars as of December 31, 2018). Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest (non-denominational) fraternal benefit society, and also one of the strongest. The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best for 18 straight years.3 In 2018, we contributed approximately $9.1 million dollars to our members' communities for grants, family activities, scholarships, and emergency assistance.

1Disaster Relief is available to qualifying eligible members as of March 28, 2019, and who live in the affected area. Please visit here for eligibility criteria. Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice.

2The Independent Order of Foresters is a fraternal benefit society exempt from federal tax in the United States under Internal Revenue Code s. 501(c)(8).



3The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 2, 2018 reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

Greg Hubert Foresters Financial 416-429-3000 ext: 4044 ghubert@foresters.com