FileTrail to Sponsor ILTA Roadshow Series Focused on Advancing Information Governance

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail, a leader in next-generation information governance and records management software, announces the launch of a new educational series in partnership with the International Legal Technology Association. The schedule for its spring 2019 ILTA Roadshow series "Client-specific Information Governance and Records Retention Requirements: Is Your Firm Ready?" includes stops in Washington, D.C., Kansas City, Chicago, New York, Miami, Atlanta and Seattle.



As risks associated with poorly managed information continue to grow, law firms face more scrutiny about their IG policies and procedures than ever before. In this roadshow series, IG professionals and technology experts from FileTrail will discuss challenges and share best practices on topics including:

Why IG is emerging as a cornerstone of effective risk management

Streamlining matter mobility related to lateral hires, departures and client file transfer requests

Defining and implementing firm IG policies

Evaluating and managing compliance with client-specific requirements as defined in RFPs and outside counsel guidelines

Automating records retention and disposition

This roadshow series will also explore the intersection of policy, process and technologies as well as strategies for creating a more comprehensive approach to IG, integrating information technology, records and compliance. Attendees can expect to hear from their peers, share their own experiences and gain insight on how their firm and clients both can benefit from a more proactive approach to information governance.

ILTA members interested in attending any of the sessions may register in advance on the ILTA website. Each event is being held noon to 1:30 p.m. local time, with lunch provided by FileTrail.

FileTrail's spring 2018 roadshow schedule includes:

April 23 – Washington, D.C., hosted by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

April 24 – Kansas City, hosted by Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP

April 25 – Chicago, hosted by Husch Blackwell LLP

May 9 – New York, hosted by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP

May 15 – Miami, hosted by Fowler White Burnett, P.A.

May 16 – Atlanta, hosted by Arnall Golden Gregory LLP

May 30 – Seattle, hosted by Williams Kastner

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition — integrating across physical records and electronic repositories — so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. It's time to move beyond records management, and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail's records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing

651-552-7753

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com