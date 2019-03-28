Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT)

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ("Mobile Telesystems" or the "Company") (NYSE:MBT) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Mobile Telesystems between March 19, 2014 through March 7, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mobile TeleSystems and its subsidiary were involved in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan; (2) consequently, Mobile TeleSystems knew or should have known it would be forced to pay substantial fines to the U.S. government after disclosing in 2014 that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating its Uzbekistan operations; (3) Mobile TeleSystems' level of cooperation with the U.S. government and remediation was lacking; (4) due to the aforementioned misconduct, Mobile TeleSystems would be forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties to the U.S. government; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the May 20, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

