Splendido Transformation Spotlights Lifestyle and Amenities

Tucson, Arizona, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction is in full swing at Splendido at Rancho Vistoso where the first of 47 new Villa Homes will be available for residency this summer. The expansion to meet increased demand has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the Tucson community, and is part of a larger transformation that includes a host of progressive renovations to some of the existing amenities at the award-winning Life Plan Community, located at 13500 N. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard in Oro Valley.



With large, open floor plans and sophisticated finishes, Splendido's all-new Villa Homes range in size from 1,450 to 2,700 square feet, with access to an array of resort-like amenities on-site, including restaurants, a movie theater, fitness center, swimming pools, spa, an 18-hole putting course, and much more



"Expansion is, of course, always exciting," said James Edwartoski, Executive Director, Splendido, "but renovation -- understanding and anticipating the changing needs of today's market for current and future Splendido residents – that's truly invigorating."



As a Life Plan Community for those 55 and better, Splendido combines spacious Terrace and Villa Homes with resort-style amenities, an all-inclusive lifestyle, a 90% refundable investment, and an on-site health center that recently ranked first in the state for quality achievements. Splendido was also once again named Best Active Living Community by readers of the publications of Tucson Local Media.



By summer 2019, current and future Splendido residents will enjoy a fully renovated living room with expanded space and glass walls that will open up to a spectacular rooftop terrace overlooking the Catalina Mountains. Also coming online this summer is a greatly expanded meeting room with new audio-visual technologies and versatility for multiple uses. Other updates throughout the Piazza will follow.



Splendido restaurants will also be transformed with increased capacity and a culinary experience designed to suit a variety of styles and tastes from casual to elegant, including:





With large, open floor plans and sophisticated finishes, Splendido's all-new Villa Homes range in size from 1,450 to 2,700 square feet, and feature breathtaking views.



Splendido residents will enjoy a fully renovated living room with expanded space and glass walls that will open up to a spectacular rooftop terrace overlooking the Catalina Mountains.









All-day dining through expanded hours in the café

Enhanced take-out for "eating in"

Splendido's signature "Pop-up" restaurants with unique specialty menus



"The Pop-up restaurants are a great example of taking a contemporary culinary concept and adapting it to make it our own, creating an amazing experience for our residents," said Edwartoski.



Splendido is nestled in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains in the perfect location to enjoy all that Oro Valley and Tucson have to offer, including golf at one of the nearby top-ranked courses, miles of biking and walking paths, and delicious dining options, all nearby.



To learn more about Splendido, or to schedule a visit to the Design Center, visit online at www.splendidotucson.com/villas, or call (520) 878.2612.

