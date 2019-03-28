Byzen Digital Inc. Completes Acquisition of Comparison Group Ltd.

Deal Secures Funding for Roll Out of Several Currency Comparison Sites to UK and European Markets

NEW YORK, NY, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC:BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of UK-based price comparison software developer, Comparison Group Ltd.

The completion of the transaction secures funding for the Comparison Group to roll out a series of currency comparison sites to the lucrative UK and European markets, with an expansion into utilities and financial services planned for 2020. A number of niche commercial applications for the Comparison Group's proprietary systems have also been identified.

Byzen Digital CCO Chris Percy commented, "Following intensive negotiations, we are pleased to announce the completion of our acquisition of the Comparison Group Ltd. The Company has developed exciting intellectual property in the price comparison space and we look forward to assisting the group in scaling its operations to launch additional sites. Our research into the UK and European currency comparison markets suggests they are ready for disruption by a challenger brand and we are confident that the Comparison Group's proprietary technology can achieve this while generating excellent revenue for the company."

Comparison Group was founded by British computer scientist Jason Reed, a former programmer and project manager for investment banks including Natwest Stockbrokers, Deutsche Bank and Barclays Capital.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr Reed said: "We are pleased to at last be officially part of the Byzen Digital group. Our talks over the past several months have confirmed that the company has both the resources and expertise to scale the operations of the Comparison Group and bring our innovative products to market. We thank Byzen Digital for its confidence in our offering and look forward to working with the team as we realize our ambition to capture a significant share of the UK and European consumer comparison space."

The transaction is part of Byzen Digital's intensive mergers and acquisitions campaign which is expected to result in a minimum of one announced deal per financial quarter during 2019 and 2020.

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a high-growth organization focused on mergers and acquisitions in the technology space. Originally set up to service the growing blockchain sector, Byzen Digital's scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and SMEs from the wider technology arena including cyber security, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications.

The Byzen family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success. For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com

