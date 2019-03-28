Key Digital's Introduces Go-To HDBaseT Extension Kit

Mount Vernon, New York, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award winning manufacturer of professional A/V and control systems introduces the KD-X222PO HDBaseT extender set with super slim chassis design. This high-performance range HDBaseT extension kit features signal extension of high-quality HDMI video and audio signals up to 125 ft / 38 m at 4K 24/25/30(4:4:4)/60(4:2:0) using CAT5e/6UTP/STP cabling and up to 230 ft / 70 m at 1080p /1920x1200 using CAT5e/6 cabling.

"The KD-X222PO is one of the most popular items from our whole product family. This product is an entry way to Key Digital's robust selection of HDBaseT extenders," said Jonathon Ferry, National Training Manager for Key Digital. "The great thing about the KD-X222PO is that it's not just an extension kit, but it is also a professional diagnostics kit with our Full Buffer Technology built-in. By simply using the blue control rotaries on the transmit side integrators and installers can choose the desired EDID handshake to be fed to the video source, force Hot Plug Detection, and have a wide assortment of other troubleshooting tools that are built-in. By connecting into the unit via RS-232 integrators can collect diagnostics from their connected source and display on all of their HDMI linking information to detect any problems and provide the tools to overcome any connectivity issues experienced in the field."

KD-X222PO features support of HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) at 4K 24/25/30 video which allows users to experience more life-like images through a greater range of luminance levels. Key Digital's HDR10 delivery is handled as part of their proprietary Full-Buffer Technology (FBT). Studies have concluded that viewers prefer video signals with more contrast ratio vs. higher resolution. This extender set delivers the highest possible support across both of these highly sought after features.

Key Digital's Full Buffer System technology manages TMDS re-clocking and signal re-generation, HDCP authentication to source & display, and EDID handshaking control. Unlike many manufacturers, Key Digital has had EDID control for 10+ years. EDID control has 15 different settings inside the software, many of which are now updated to contain HDR header information in the handshake. HDCP authentication on the HDMI input gives the source the information and file it needs and is 2.2 compliant. Forced Hot Plug Detection enables the integrator or user to choose if the active signal voltage is forced to the connected input device.

Key Digital's KD-X222PO useful integration tools include IR sensor powering via +5V on the Rx unit's IR In port to collect line-of-sight IR from remote(s) without external IR connecting block. Alternately the control ports of the KD-X222PO can be used for extension of bi-directional RS-232 signals for controlling connected devices from a professional control system. The KD-X222Po Tx unit provides power to the Rx unit enabling ease of installation in narrow spaces behind mounted displays. There is support for standard Dolby® TrueHD, Dolby® Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos®, and DTS-HD Master Audio™





About Key Digital®

Led by the "Father of DVD", Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has lead the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.





