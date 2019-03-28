FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WTW, CTL, USX and NIO

CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW)

Investors Affected: May 4, 2018 - February 26, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Weight Watchers International, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable due to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances, which were driving down Weight Watchers' new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; (b) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with the much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses that Weight Watchers typically experiences, made it highly unlikely that the Company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (c) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; (d) a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits; and (e) as a result, Defendants' statements about Weight Watchers' business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Investors Affected: May 10, 2018 - March 4, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in CenturyLink, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Investors Affected: Purchasers of common stock pursuant/and or traceable to the initial public offering completed in June 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that: (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress's dedicated division; (2) (a) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected and, as a result, (b) utilization, driver retention and hiring were being negatively affected, and as a result, (c) U.S. Xpress's dedicated accounts, including one large account, were being negatively impacted; and as a result, (d) U.S. Xpress's OTR division was providing continued support to the dedicated division; (3) (a) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events; and as a result (b) U.S. Xpress's insurance claim expense was understated; and (4) U.S. Xpress's cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the Company's internal expectations.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Investors Affected: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between September 12, 2018 and March 5, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in NIO Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on JAC Auto to manufacture its vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric cars would materially impact NIO's sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about NIO's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

