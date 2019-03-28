FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CAG, AMRN, SYNH and CRBP

CEDARHURST, N.Y., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Investors Affected: Pursuant to the SPO on or about October 9, 2018 and/or between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Conagra Brands, Inc. The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose material information, including that (i) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (ii) the performance of Pinnacle's three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (iii) Pinnacle's business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/conagra-brands-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQGM: AMRN)

Investors Affected: September 24, 2018 - November 9, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Amarin Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/amarin-corporation-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Investors Affected: May 10, 2017 - February 27, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Syneos Health, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Syneos Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/syneos-health-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRBP)

Investors Affected: November 14, 2016 - February 28, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/corbus-pharmaceutical-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

